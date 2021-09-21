Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domtar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

