Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $227.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

