Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.