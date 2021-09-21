Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.