Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 67,148 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

