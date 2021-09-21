Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

