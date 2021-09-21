PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 82,895 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,112,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

