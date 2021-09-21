PIN (PIN) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00173318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00111948 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.00 or 0.06971756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.66 or 1.00018926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00788317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

