Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.08

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.08 and traded as high as $85.25. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 90,419 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

