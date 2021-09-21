PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.12

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.01. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,328 shares.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

