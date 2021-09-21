Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Update

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 520,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

