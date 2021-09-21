Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,423.33

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.33 ($18.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,365 ($17.83). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,393 ($18.20), with a volume of 159,604 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,414.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,423.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

