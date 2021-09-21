PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,861 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

