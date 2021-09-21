PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 202.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

