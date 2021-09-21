PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Semtech by 44.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Semtech by 31.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

