PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

