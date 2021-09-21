PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 840 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 96.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,739,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,874,000 after purchasing an additional 421,091 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 226.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 263.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ACES opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.