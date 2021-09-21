PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

