PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,093,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

