Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 477,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,355. Popular has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

