Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

