Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Power REIT by 67.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter worth $215,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Shares of PW stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. 675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,923. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.19. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.