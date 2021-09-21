PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PPL by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 389,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

