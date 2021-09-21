Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up 5.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,383. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

