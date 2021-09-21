Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,119. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.64. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

