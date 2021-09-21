Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.83. 4,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

