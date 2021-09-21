Primas Price Down 4.7% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00370550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

