Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.43. The company had a trading volume of 108,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,558. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $432.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.