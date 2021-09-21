Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after purchasing an additional 574,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,760,000 after purchasing an additional 555,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.37. 22,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average is $263.00. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

