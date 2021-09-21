Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

DE traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $334.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.49 and its 200 day moving average is $364.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

