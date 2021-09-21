Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of MESO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 3,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,817. Mesoblast Limited has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $777.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

