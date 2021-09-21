Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

