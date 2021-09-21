Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 452,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 624,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 259,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,183,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

