Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,313 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $421.17 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

