Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 368,232 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

