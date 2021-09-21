Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $291.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

