Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.5% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

