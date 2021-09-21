Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,754 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $37,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

