Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 292,207 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

