Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

