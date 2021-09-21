Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,437.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,513.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

