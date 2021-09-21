Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40,828.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $153.83. 141,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $459.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

