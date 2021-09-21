Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 322,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,650. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.