Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.