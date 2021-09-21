PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE PRG traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,535. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

