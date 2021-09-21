ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProPhotonix stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. ProPhotonix has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

