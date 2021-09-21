ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.64. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 69,310 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

