ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €17.70 ($20.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

PSM stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.62 ($18.37). 1,148,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

