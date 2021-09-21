Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.