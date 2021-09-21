Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 512,850 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.